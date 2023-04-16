Sports

Kusal Mendis slams his eighth Test century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 16, 2023, 06:14 pm 1 min read

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis slammed a solid 140-run knock (Source: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis slammed a solid 140-run knock on Day 1 of the first Test versus Ireland on Sunday. Mendis struck 140 runs from 193 balls, sharing a defiant 281-run stand for the second wicket alongside Dimuth Karunaratne, who ended up with a 235-ball 179. Lanka posted a mammoth 368/4 at stumps on Day 1. Here's more.

Mendis and Karunaratne strike a record stand in Galle

Mendis came to the crease when SL were 64/1. Alongside skipper Karunaratne, the two deflated the Irish bowlers and scored at a good rate. Mendis struck 18 fours and a six, striking at 72.54. Notably, the 281-run stand is Sri Lanka's fourth-best in the longest format for the second wicket. It's also the best stand for any wicket in Galle.

Mendis slams his eighth ton

Mendis has now raced to 3,693 runs at 35.50. He now has eight centuries, besides also smashing 17 fifties. Mendis has surpassed 1,600 runs on home soil (1,602) at 36.40. He hit his fourth century at home. Ireland are the fourth different nation against whom Mendis has scored a century in the longest format at home.