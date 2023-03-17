Sports

Devon Conway smashes his maiden Test fifty versus Sri Lanka

Conway scored 78 off 108 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand opener Devon Conway smoked a brilliant half-century in the ongoing second and final Test versus Sri Lanka. The southpaw batted with remarkable intent and ended up scoring 78 off 108 balls (13 fours). He eventually fell prey to off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva. Notably, it was Conway's eighth Test fifty and a maiden one versus SL. Here we look at his stats.

A power-packed knock from Conway

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Despite the overcast conditions, NZ were off to a flying start with openers Tom Latham (21) and Conway adding 87 runs. The latter did the bulk of the scoring in the partnership. After Latham's departure, Conway joined forces with Kane Williamson and the duo took the hosts past the 100-run mark.

Conway races past 1,400 Test runs

Conway made his Test debut against England in 2021 and slammed a terrific double-ton in his maiden outing. Last year, he became the fastest NZ batter to complete 1,000 Test runs, accomplishing the feat in just 19 innings. The southpaw has now raced to 1,403 runs in 16 Tests at a sensational average of 50.1. The tally includes four tons and eight fifties.

How has he fared at home?

Conway has enjoyed batting at home as with this knock, he has raced to 641 Test runs in New Zealand at 49.3. He owns 689 runs at an average of 53 and 73 runs at 36.5 in away (home of opposition) and neutral Tests, respectively.

NZ are 1-0 up in the series

Meanwhile, the hosts are 1-0 up in the series, having sealed a thrilling two-wicket triumph in the opener. Kane Williamson's unbeaten 121 helped the hosts chase down 285 off the very last ball of the contest. Due to rain, the ongoing second game was off to a delayed start. Though the Kiwis lost the toss, they have gotten off to a stellar start.