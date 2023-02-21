Sports

Kane Williamson set to become New Zealand's highest run-scorer (Tests)

Feb 21, 2023

Kane Williamson has aggregated 7,651 runs in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is set to complete two major milestones in the second and final Test against England at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Williamson is 33 runs short of becoming the all-time scorer for New Zealand in Tests. He also eyes the 4,000-run mark in Tests played at home. Here are the records that Williamson can achieve at Basin Reserve.

Why does this story matter?

It goes without saying that Williamson is one of the finest batters from New Zealand.

He constitutes the coveted Fab 4 alongside India's Virat Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith, and England's Joe Root.

The aforementioned have dominated international cricket over the last decade.

A proven run machine, Williamson will look for a dominant show at Basin Reserve as he attains this milestone.

Decoding his Test numbers

Williamson made his debut against India in 2010. He has since aggregated 7,651 runs across 91 Tests while averaging an incredible 53.13. He has slammed 25 tons and 33 half-centuries (HS: 251 vs West Indies). At home, Williamson has compiled 3,794 runs at 63.23 (100s: 13, 50s: 18). He owns 3,109 and 748 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 42.58 and 68.00, respectively.

Williamson set to become NZ's all-time scorer (Tests)

Former NZ batter Ross Taylor is currently their all-time scorer in the format. He amassed 7,683 runs in 112 matches at 44.66. Williamson needs 33 runs to surpass Taylor and own the record. Besides, Williamson (3,794) is 206 short of attaining 4,000 runs in Tests at home. He will become the first NZ player to unlock the feat, surpassing Taylor (3,905).

Williamson's stellar numbers at Basin Reserve

Williamson has cherished batting at Basin Reserve in whites. He has hammered 1,137 runs in 13 matches. He averages a phenomenal 66.88 (100s: 3, 50s: 6). The 32-year-old needs 143 runs to become the leading run-getter at this venue. Taylor (1,279) currently holds this record.

How has Williamson fared versus England in Tests?

Williamson averages a modest 34.36 across 15 Tests versus England. He has compiled 859 runs, hitting three tons and four fifties (HS: 132). He came up with scores of 6 and 0 in the series opener. Interestingly, Williamson averages a paltry 17.87 against England pacer James Anderson. He has tallied 143 runs in 385 deliveries and has been dismissed eight times.

New Zealand will look to level the series

New Zealand currently trail the two-match series versus England by 0-1. They lost the first Test at Bay Oval by 267 runs. The second Test will be held at Basin Reserve and commences on February 24. Interestingly, the Black Caps last suffered a series defeat to England at home in 2008, losing by a 1-2 margin.