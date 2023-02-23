Sports

England seek a seventh successive win in Tests: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 23, 2023, 02:35 pm 3 min read

England are aiming for a 3rd series win on the trot when they face New Zealand in the 2nd Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The England cricket team under the leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes has been flying high. Since winning the rescheduled 5th Test versus India in July 2022, England have faced one solitary loss (seven matches). England's run includes six successive wins. England are aiming for a 3rd series win on the trot when they face New Zealand in the 2nd Test.

England's run of 6 wins

England tasted defeat in the first Test against South Africa back in August. Stokes-led England then fought back to win the remaining two games. England sealed the second encounter by an innings and 85 runs. It was followed by a nine-wicket win in the 3rd. England trounced Pakistan 3-0 away from home and then sealed the first Test versus NZ away.

England are chasing their 11th win in 12 matches

England are chasing an 11th win in 12 Test matches. As per BBC, their current streak of six successive wins has not been matched by an England team since 2010. If England manage seven wins in a row, it will be their first such run for 19 years. NZ need to win to avoid a series home defeat for the first time since 2007.

England have a 1-0 lead over the Kiwis

In the ongoing 2-match series, England took a commanding lead by sealing a 267-run win. Batting first, England made a stunning declaration on 325/9. Harry Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84) made key contributions. In reply, NZ rallied to 306/10. Tom Blundell slammed 138. England, in their second innings, posted 374 before bowling out NZ for a paltry 126.

Historic win in Pakistan

For the very first time, England clean-swept Pakistan in Pakistan in the Test series (3-0). They also won their first Test series in the nation in over 22 years. Pakistan defeated England in the 2005 series. Overall, England recorded their fifth Test win in Pakistan.

Brook has been England's best performer with the bat

Harry Brook, who made his debut for England in the 3rd Test versus South Africa, has stood tall across the last five matches. Brook smashed 153, 87, 9, 108, and 111 versus Pakistan in a record-breaking series. In the first match versus NZ, he struck 89 and 54 respectively. Brook, who has played England's last six games, tallies 623 runs at 77.87.

England's bowling heroes in the last six matches

James Anderson, who has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers, has played five of England's six successive wins. He has managed 24 wickets during this period. Fellow right-arm pacer Ollie Robinson has bagged a whopping 26 scalps across the last six matches. Stuart Broad, who missed the Pakistan tour, has claimed 16 scalps from three matches in this run.