Jos Buttler slams his 23rd fifty in ODIs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 29, 2023, 05:56 pm 2 min read

Buttler completed his fifty off just 49 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jos Buttler smashed his 23rd ODI fifty in the second game against South Africa. The England skipper batted with intent and completed his fifty off just 49 deliveries. It was indeed an important knock from Buttler as he rescued the Three Lions from a tricky situation. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 82-ball 94 (eight fours, three sixes). Here are his stats.

A well-paced knock from Buttler

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. England got off to a terrible start as both openers perished cheaply. Buttler arrived at number five with the scorecard reading 82/3. He rescued the Brits with half-century stands with Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, and Sam Curran. Though Buttler was watchful, he scored quick runs.

A look at his ODI stats

While this was Buttler's 23rd ODI fifty, he also owns 10 tons in the format. Overall, he has accumulated 4,405 runs in 161 games at 40.79. Buttler's strike rate of 118.57 is the highest among batters with at least 3,500 runs in the format. Among England internationals, his tally of 149 ODI sixes is only second to Eoin Morgan (202).

Seventh-highest run-getter for England

During the course of his knock, Buttler went past Marcus Trescothick (4,335) to become England's seventh-highest run-getter in ODIs. He is now only behind Morgan (6,957), Joe Root (6,207), Ian Bell (5,416), Paul Collingwood (5,092), Alec Stewart (4,677) and Kevin Pietersen (4,422) among England batters.

His stats versus South Africa

Meanwhile, Buttler has enjoyed playing against South Africa as he now owns 409 runs in 15 ODIs against them. While he averages 40.9 against the Proteas side, his strike rate reads 115.21. The tally includes a hundred and a couple of fifties.

Maiden ODI fifty for Brook

Besides Buttler, England's rising batting sensation Brook also smashed a brilliant half-century. The 23-year-old, who is standing in his second ODI, mustered his maiden fifty in the format. He ended up scoring 80 off 75 balls, a knock laced with seven fours and four sixes. Overall in List-A cricket, the youngster now owns 123 runs in 17 games at a 28-plus average.

How did England's innings pan out?

Though England didn't get off to a stellar start in the second game, Brook and Buttler came to the rescue. Moeen Ali also chipped in with an important 44-ball 51. As a result, the Brits posted 342/7 in their allotted 50 overs. SA used six bowlers and everyone was among wickets. Notably, England are eyeing a series-leveling win.