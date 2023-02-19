Sports

Jaydev Unadkat claims his 22nd five-wicket haul in FC cricket

Feb 19, 2023

Jaydev Unadkat guided Saurashtra to their second Ranji Trophy honor (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat claimed match-winning figures of 3/44 and 6/85 in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal. The left-arm pacer was adjudged Player of the Match as Saurashtra won their second Ranji Trophy title. Notably, Unadkat clipped his second fifer in the Ranji season while it was his 22nd five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. We decode his FC stats.

Unadkat shines in the Ranji Trophy final

Unadkat, who was released from India's squad ahead of the Ranji Trophy final, made the opportunity count. He took four wickets on Day 4 to complete a stunning fifer. Earlier, he dismissed both Sudip Kumar Gharami and Anustup Majumdar. Unadkat claimed 26 wickets in four matches at 13.88 (5WI: 2). He had captained Saurashtra to their maiden title in the 2019-20 edition.

A look at his FC numbers

Playing for India A, Unadkat made his FC debut against West Indies A in 2010. He snapped up a seven-wicket haul in the first innings (7/41). Overall, he has compiled 382 wickets in 101 matches at 22.41. He has an economy rate of 2.95. He has taken 22 five-wicket hauls and 18 four-wicket hauls in the format.

Hat-trick in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Unadkat recorded a memorable hat-trick in his maiden assignment in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 against Delhi. He wound up with mouth-dropping figures of 8/39 in the first innings. The 31-year-old featured in his 100th FC match against Andhra last month. He claimed figures of 1/36 and 2/17 in the match.

How has he fared in international cricket?

Unadkat made his international debut in a Test match against South Africa at Centurion in 2010. He made a return to Test cricket after 12 years on the Bangladesh tour last year. He owns three scalps in two matches at 56.00 (BBI: 2/50). Unadkat has played seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India. He has bagged eight and 14 scalps in these formats, respectively.