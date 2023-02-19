Sports

IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja accomplishes multiple feats in Delhi

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 19, 2023, 03:29 pm 3 min read

Ravindra Jadeja claimed his best figures in Tests (7/42) (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance powered India to an emphatic six-wicket win in the second Test of the four-match series versus Australia. The left-arm spinner claimed his best bowling figures and a match 10-wicket haul besides scoring a handy 26. He, hence, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Here we look at the records shattered by Jadeja in the Delhi Test.

Jadeja's all-round show

Jadeja bowled remarkably well in the first innings and claimed figures worth 3/68 in 21 overs. He became even more lethal in Australia's second innings as the spinner returned with 7/42 in 12.1 overs, his best figures in Tests. Meanwhile, the left-handed batter contributed with an important 74-ball 26 in India's first innings. His knock was studded with four boundaries.

Double of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets

Standing in his 62nd Test, Jadeja completed the double of 2,500-plus runs and 250 scalps in the format. As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja is the fastest Indian cricketer to attain this feat, surpassing Kapil Dev (65). Overall, Jadeja ranks only behind former England all-rounder Ian Botham (55). Jadeja also beat Pakistan's Imran Khan (64) and New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (70) in this regard.

Fifth-fastest Indian to get this feat

Jadeja is also the fifth-fastest Indian to complete the milestone of 250 Test wickets. While Ravichandran Ashwin (45 Tests) tops the list, Anil Kumble (55 Tests) Bishan Singh Bedi (60 Tests), and Harbhajan Singh (61 Tests) are the others ahead of Jadeja in this regard.

Best figures in Test

As mentioned, Jadeja recorded his best figures in Tests and his second seven-wicket haul in the format. In 2016, he claimed 7/48 against England in the Chennai Test. His only other 10-wicket match haul (10/154) in the format also came in that very game.

Second fifer in a row for Jadeja

Notably, this was Jadeja's second fifer of the series as he now owns 17 wickets in just two games, the highest for any bowler in this series so far. The tally also includes 96 runs at 48 (50: 1). Jadeja now owns 2,619 runs across 62 Tests at 36.89 (50s: 18, 100s: 3). The tally includes 259 wickets at 23.82 (5W: 12, 10W: 2).

Jadeja aces his Test return in Nagpur

Jadeja underwent knee surgery after being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022. The 34-year-old, who last played a Test match in July 2022, returned with a bang. He took a fifer (5/47) in the first innings in Nagpur. It was his 11th fifer in Tests as he followed it with a crunch 70(185) with the willow. It was his 18th half-century in Tests.

How has hefared versus Australia?

Jadeja owns 80 wickets in just 14 Tests against Australia at 17.23. The tally includes five five-wicket hauls. The left-arm spinner hasn't scalped more Test wickets against any other team. He now owns 66 wickets in 10 home Tests against Australia at 16.27. With the willow, the southpaw has garnered 483 Test runs versus Australia at 32.2 (50s: 5).

How did the second Test pan out?

Australia crawled their way to 263. Fifties from Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb played an invaluable role in the same. India racked up 262, riding on the heroics of Axar Patel (74) and Virat Kohli (44). For Australia, Nathan Lyon took a fifer. Jadeja and Ashwin bowled out Australia for 113, setting a 115-run target. India suffered a few setbacks but eventually steered home.