Here's how India can qualify for the WTC 2021-23 final

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 19, 2023, 02:03 pm 3 min read

India won by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India overcame Australia in the second Test to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Chasing a paltry 115, the hosts won the contest by six wickets. India have now consolidated their second position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. ﻿Rohit Sharma's men are now just one win away from securing a place in the final. Here we decode the WTC standings.

How did the second Test pan out?

Australia crawled their way to 263. Fifties from Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb played an invaluable role in the same. India racked up 262, riding on the heroics of Axar Patel (74) and Ashwin (37). For Australia, Nathan Lyon took a fifer. Jadeja and Ashwin bowled out Australia for 113, setting a 115-run target. India suffered a few setbacks but eventually steered home.

India inching toward a place in the final

As mentioned, India are still occupying the second spot in the WTC standings (W10 D2 L4). They have accumulated 123 points while their PCT reads 64.06. A win in one of the remaining two Tests would seal India's place in the final. The third Test commences on March 1 (Wednesday) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Australia are unmoved in the WTC standings

Australia's PCT has taken a beating from 70.83 to 66.67 post the second Test. Regardless, the Kangaroos are on top of the pile (W10 L3 D4). They have mustered 136 points in the ongoing cycle. As per Sportstar, if Australia fail to register a draw or a win in the remaining two Tests, that might allow Sri Lanka to reach the final.

Where are Sri Lanka standing?

With a PCT of 53.33%, Sri Lanka are third in the table (W5 L4 D1). Their last assignment is a two-match Test series in New Zealand. They have to win both games to extend their tally to 61.11%. Besides this, the Lankans will also rely on the result of the India-Australia series. SL will have to give their best on the New Zealand tour.

Are South Africa still in the hunt?

South Africa are the only other side to remain mathematically in the race. Like SL, the Proteas side also needs to depend upon other results besides winning their remaining two games. They are currently fourth in the standings with six wins, as many defeats, and a draw (PCT: 48.72). Their last assignment in the cycle is a two-match series versus West Indies at home.

Oval to host the WTC 2021-23 final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the 2021-23 WTC final will take place at the Oval, London, from June 7-11. The venue will also play host to the 2023-25 final in June 2025. The Oval has previously hosted the finals of the 2004 and the 2017 editions of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy.