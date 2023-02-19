Sports

Saurashtra lift their second Ranji Trophy title: Key stats

Saurashtra lift their second Ranji Trophy title: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 19, 2023, 11:36 am 1 min read

Jaydev Unadkat claimed a six wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Saurashtra beat Bengal by nine wickets to lift the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 title on Sunday. Resuming from 169/4, Bengal were bundled out on 241, with skipper Manoj Tiwary (68) as their top-scorer. For Saurashtra, captain Jaydev Unadkat completed a sensational six-wicket haul (6/85). Chasing a paltry 12 runs, Saurashtra suffered a minor setback but eventually steered home. Here are more details.

How did the match pan out?

Saurashtra folded Bengal on 174. Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya grabbed three-fers each. In reply, Saurashtra hammered 404 and took a 230-run lead. The likes of Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, and Chirag Jani slammed half-centuries each. Bengal showed a bit of resistance but perished on 241. Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar were the only positives. Saurashtra lost Jay Gohil early but pocketed the chase.

Saurashtra claim their second Ranji title

Saurashtra began competing in the Ranji Trophy in the 1950-51 edition. They were the runners-up in 2012-13, 2015-16, in 2018-19. The wait ended as they won their maiden title in 2019-20, beating Vidarbha in the final. And now, they have won their second Ranji honor.