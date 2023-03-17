Sports

Decoding Virat Kohli's battle versus Adam Zampa in ODIs

Decoding Virat Kohli's battle versus Adam Zampa in ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 17, 2023, 10:54 am 2 min read

Zampa has dismissed Kohli five times in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Virat Kohli's battle versus Adam Zampa will be to watch out for as India gear up to host Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting March 17. Kohli, who scored 186 in his last international outing, has been among the runs in ODI cricket lately. Zampa, on the other hand, has enjoyed bowling in the sub-continent. Here we decode their battle in ODIs.

Why does this story matter?

Arguably the greatest batter in ODI history, Kohli has smoked three tons in his last seven outings in the format.

Moreover, he boasts a sensational all-format record versus the Aussies.

Meanwhile, Zampa has been Australia's lead spinner in white-ball cricket for quite some time now.

The leg-spinner, who has been impressive against India, has also tasted substantial success against Kohli.

Kohli vs Zampa in ODIs

Zampa has dismissed Kohli five times in 11 ODI meetings so far. Among spinners, only Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has accounted for his wicket as many times in ODIs. It is worth noting that Kohli has been aggressive against the leggie as he has accumulated 214 runs off 193 deliveries in this battle (SR: 110.88). Moreover, his average reads 42.80.

Has Kohli struggled versus leg-spinners?

Kohli has enjoyed battling leggies in ODIs and his numbers state the same. He has only been dismissed 18 times in 77 innings versus leg-spinners in the format. The batting juggernaut boasts an average and strike rate of 71.27 and 104.05, respectively, in this regard. Meanwhile, Zampa has overall dismissed Kohli eight times in 23 innings across international white-ball cricket.

Kohli owns eight ODI tons versus Australia

Kohli has smoked 2,083 runs in 43 ODIs versus Australia at 54.81 (SR: 96.34). His tally of eight ODI tons versus Australia is only second to Sachin Tendulkar (9). The former has also smoked 10 fifties versus the Aussies in the format. At home, the former Indian skipper has accumulated 1,199 runs in 23 ODIs against Australia at 59.95.

Zampa's numbers versus India

Meanwhile, Zampa owns 27 wickets in 16 ODIs versus India at 32. His economy rate in this regard reads 5.64. The tally includes a four-fer as well. In India, Zampa owns 20 wickets in just 11 ODIs (ER: 5.78).

Their overall numbers in ODI cricket

The fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs, Kohli boasts 12,809 runs in 271 matches (50s: 64). His tally of 46 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli's average of 57.69 is the highest among batters with 5,000-plus ODI runs. Zampa has so far scalped 127 wickets in 76 ODIs (ER: 5.44). The tally includes six 4-wicket hauls and a fifer as well.