R Ashwin set to complete 700 international wickets: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 07, 2023, 02:53 pm 3 min read

The fourth and final Test between India and Australia could see Ravichandran Ashwin completing 700 wickets in international wickets. He is 10 scalps away from the landmark. Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (707) are the only Indians with this feat so far. Notably, Ashwin has been stellar in the ongoing series, having scalped 18 wickets at 15.72. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Arguably the finest Test bowler in the last decade, Ashwin owns 690 wickets in 269 international games.

His vicious spin bowling has given a hard time to the best of batters.

The spinner's record is the testimony of the same.

He has been a major reason behind India's dominance in home Tests in recent years.

The 36-year-old is currently the top-ranked Test bowler.

Decoding Ashwin's international wickets tally

With 467 wickets in 91 games at 23.97, Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, behind Kumble (619). The tally includes 31 fifers and seven 10-wicket hauls in a match. In ODIs, he has snapped 151 wickets in 113 appearances at 33.5. The first Indian bowler to complete 50 T20I wickets, Ashwin owns 72 wickets in 65 games in the shortest format (ER: 6.91).

Most wickets since debut

Ashwin's tally of 690 wickets is the most for a bowler since his international debut in June 2010. Veteran England speedster James Anderson trails him in this regard with 628 wickets in 205 appearances. Meanwhile, Anderson (520), his compatriot Stuart Broad (493), and Australia's Nathan Lyon (479) are the only ones with more Test wickets than Ashwin in this period.

Over 400 international wickets in India

Ashwin is one of two Indians to have taken over 400 international wickets on Indian soil, the other being Kumble (476). The offie owns 417 wickets in this regard at an average of 22.56. Harbhajan Singh is his closest rival (376). Meanwhile, Ashwin boasts 193 and 80 international wickets in away (home of opposition) and neutral venues, respectively.

Seventh-most fifers in Tests

Ashwin's tally of 31 fifers in Tests is seventh-highest for any bowler. Anderson (32), SL's Rangana Herath (34), Kumble (35), NZ's Richard Hadlee (36), Australia's Shane Warne (37), and Muttiah Muralitharan (67) are the ones ahead of him. The offie has a realistic chance of displacing Warne on the tally. Ashwin and Kumble own the joint-most Test fifers in India (25).

Second-most Player-of-the-Series awards

Ashwin has received nine Player-of-the-Series awards so far. While SA's Jacques Kallis also owns as many POTS awards, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (11) is ahead of him in this regard. Ashwin has been adjudged the Player of the Match nine times in Tests. Among Indians, Sachin Tendulkar (14), Rahul Dravid (11), and Kumble (10) are the ones ahead of him.

Fastest Indian to these milestones

Ashwin is the fastest Indian to get 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, and 450 Test wickets. He touched the 450-wicket mark in the opener of the ongoing series. With 18 wickets, Ashwin is currently the third-highest wicket-taker of the series (5W:1).

Stellar run versus Australia

Ashwin has raced to 107 scalps in 21 matches against Australia in Test cricket. He averages 28.83 (5WI: 6). He has the second-most wickets for India in the Border-Gavaskar series. He only ranks behind the legendary leg-spinner Kumble (111). Overall in India vs Australia Tests, only Lyon boasts more wickets than the Indian duo. He owns 113 wickets in 25 games in this regard.