Sports

ICCPlayer of the Month: Ravindra Jadeja, Harry Brook get nominated

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 07, 2023, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Jadeja received two POTM awards last month (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the men's and women's Players of the Month for February 2023. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie, and England's batting sensation Harry Brook will fight for the honor in the men's category. SA's Laura Wolvaardt, England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt, and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner are the nominees in the women's category. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The Player-of-the-Month award is given to male and female cricketers with brilliant performances in international cricket in a particular month.

Three nominations are announced for both categories.

The ICC has been distributing this award since the start of 2021.

The voting panel features renowned journalists and former cricketers.

The public has 10% of the stakes in voting.

Harry Brook's stellar run in whites

Extending his stellar run in whites, Brook smashed two fifties and a ton last month. He finished the two-match Test series against New Zealand as the highest run-getter accumulating 329 runs at 82.25. Moreover, his strike rate read 110.40. He could only manage six runs in his only ODI outing last month, which was against South Africa.

Jadeja's dazzling comeback

Jadeja celebrated his return to India colors with back-to-back match-winning performances in the ongoing four-match Test series versus Australia. The left-arm spinner snapped 17 wickets in the first two Tests with the help of two fifers, which includes a career-best 7/42. The tally also includes 96 runs. Jadeja, hence, was adjudged the Player of the Match in both games.

Gudakesh Motie has been among the wickets

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the chief architect of West Indies' 1-0 triumph versus Zimbabwe last month. The youngster snapped 19 wickets in two games at a stellar average of 13.63. Like Jadeja, Motie also snapped a couple of five-wicket hauls in the series, including his career-best figures worth 7/37 in the longest format.

Stars at the Women's T20 WC

Though South Africa were the runners-up of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last month, Laura Wolvaardt finished as the highest run-getter with 230 runs at 46. Sciver-Brunt amassed a total of 216 runs at a brilliant average of 72 in the competition (SR: 141.17). All-rounder Gardner was pivotal in taking Australia to glory. She hammered 110 runs besides picking 10 valuable wickets.