Sports

PSG's Neymar to undergo ankle surgery: His tryst with injuries

PSG's Neymar to undergo ankle surgery: His tryst with injuries

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 07, 2023, 01:42 pm 3 min read

Neymar would undergo the surgery in Doha

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday. This means the Brazil star will be out for the rest of the season. Neymar, who last featured in PSG's 4-3 win over Lille, has missed their last two fixtures. As per PSG, he would undergo the surgery in Doha.

Why does this story matter?

Neymar is not new to injuries. He has been on the sidelines far too often and missed several important assignments.

His current ankle injury has ruled him out of action for at least four months.

According to Goal.com, Neymar has now suffered four ankle injuries in as many years.

Notably, Neymar has made over 20 league appearances in a season only once since 2017.

Ankle issues have troubled Neymar

Neymar has seen numerous events of "right ankle instability" in recent times. He last contracted a sprain on February 20, following which the medical staff of PSG recommended him a ligament repair operation. Neymar's injury had a major risk of recurrence. As a result, the surgery will be conducted in the upcoming weeks at the ASPETAR Hospital in Doha.

Neymar struggled during PSG's win over Lille

Neymar struggled during PSG's 4-3 win over Lille on February 19 at Ligue 1. He was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after dealing with ankle issues. It was later confirmed to be an ankle ligament injury.

Timeline of Neymar's injuries

Neymar and injuries have been hand in hand since he signed for PSG in 2017. A broken metatarsal marred his debut campaign at PSG in February 2018. Neymar suffered a similar injury in January 2019, which resulted in him undergoing treatment. Hamstring issues troubled held him in the 2019-20 campaign. As stated, Neymar has been struggling with ankle issues of late.

Neymar missed over 100 games for PSG due to injuries

According to Goal.com, Neymar has missed over 100 games for PSG due to multiple injuries since signing in 2017. The injuries include minor knock, thigh problems, metatarsal fracture, adductor problems, ruptured ankle ligament, hamstring injury, and bruised rib, among others.

A look at his record at PSG

Nemar scored 28 goals from 30 games across competitions for PSG in his debut season (2017/18). He has clubbed a total of 118 foals in 173 appearances for the club so far. As of now, Neymar has won four Ligue 1﻿, three Coupe de France, two Coupe de la Ligue, and three Trophees des Champions titles with PSG.