Champions League 2022-23, Bayern Munich overcome PSG: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 15, 2023, 11:51 am 1 min read

Bayern Munich overcame Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 first-leg tie. Kingsley Coman scored the only goal in the 53rd minute. Bayern dominated the scenes but were reduced to 10 men as Benjamin Pavard was sent off in the 92nd minute. Kylian Mbappe looked to have rescued a draw for PSG late on, but it didn't materialize.

Here are the match stats

Bayern managed 18 attempts with 7 shots on target. In contrast, PSG had four shots on target from nine attempts. Bayern dominated ball possession (54%) and had a pass accuracy of 90%. Bayern earned five corners to PSG's four.