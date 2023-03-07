Sports

NZ vs SL, Test series: Here is the statistical preview

New Zealand are gearing up to host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting March 9. Stakes are incredibly high for the Lankan team as they are still in the race to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final later this year. However, upsetting the Kiwis in their own backyard would take some beating. Here's the statistical preview of the series.

A look at the head-to-head record

NZ have dominated the Lankan team in Tests with the head-to-head record being 16-9 in their favor. 11 clashes ended in a draw. On New Zealand soil, Sri Lanka have two wins and 11 defeats in 19 Tests (Draws: 6). The Lankan Lions last won a Test in NZ back in December 2006. Their other win in the nation was recorded in March 1995.

Can SL go through the WTC final?

SL, who are currently third in the WTC rankings with a PCT of 53.33%, will stand in their last assignment in the ongoing cycle. Besides scripting a historic clean sweep, the visitors would need India to lose or manage a draw in the fourth and final Test versus Australia, starting March 9 in Ahmedabad. The Aussies have secured a place in the summit clash.

Who are the key performers for NZ?

Kane Williamson averages 63.38 in 43 home Tests. Against SL, he averages a staggering 100.62 in six home Tests (Runs: 805). Opener Tom Latham owns 698 runs in six home Tests vs SL at 77.55. Skipper Tim Southee has scalped 53 wickets in just 10 Tests against the Lankan team. Neil Wagner owns 18 wickets in five Tests against the opposition.

Here are SL's key performers

Veteran batter Angelo Mathews has accumulated 839 runs in 11 Tests versus NZ at 52.43. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne owns 740 runs at 43.52 in nine games in this regard. Pacer Lahiru Kumara has snapped 70 wickets in 24 Tests at 38.49. Fellow fast bowler Kasun Rajitha has taken 39 wickets in 12 Tests at 27.92.

Here are the approaching milestones

Williamson requires 213 runs to become the first Kiwi batter to complete 8,000 Test runs. Southee is three scalps away from going past Daniel Vettori's tally of 705 international wickets. Mathews is 47 shy of completing 7,000 runs in Test cricket. Dinesh Chandimal is 64 away from touching the 5,000-run mark in Tests. Dhananjaya de Silva needs 185 runs to complete 3,000 Test runs.