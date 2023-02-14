Sports

NZ vs ENG: Kyle Jamieson to miss Test series

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 14, 2023, 02:21 pm 2 min read

Jamieson last featured in the format during the Test series in England in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand pace spearhead Kyle Jamieson will miss the Test series against England due to a suspected stress fracture in the back. His recent scans showed the same. Meanwhile, Jamieson's compatriot Matt Henry has also opted out of the 1st Test as he awaits the birth of his first child. Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn have been added to the roster.

Why does this story matter?

Jamieson's injury that he sustained during the England tour last year has resurfaced.

The right-arm pacer returned to play for the Auckland Aces in the Super Smash and Ford Trophy.

He also took part in New Zealand XI's practice game versus England in Hamilton.

However, he underwent a scan following the match, which revealed a suspected stress fracture (back).

New Zealand coach Gary Stead talks about the injury

"It's really gutting for Kyle to have this happen after he'd put so much hard work in to getting himself back on the park," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. He added, "Since the injury in June we've certainly taken a cautious approach to managing his return with regular monitoring by our medical staff which has included scans."

A look at Jamieson's Test career

Since making his debut against India in 2020, Jamieson has bagged 72 wickets in 16 Tests. He averages an astonishing 19.45. He holds five five-wicket hauls in an innings, with best figures of 6/48. Notably, his best figures in a Test match read 11/117, having clipped 5/69 and 6/48 against Pakistan in Christchurch. In England, he has pocketed 16 scalps averaging 21.18.

When did Jamieson last play?

Incidentally, Jamieson last featured in the format during the Test series in England in 2022. He was ruled out of the third Test against England after suffering from a "stress reaction" in his lower back. Jamieson suffered the injury while bowling on Day 3 of the second Test at Trent Bridge. He was advised to rest for nearly six weeks.

A look at other developments

As stated, New Zealand will also be without pacer Matt Henry in the England series. They have included Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn in the line-up. Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, and Neil Wagner are expected to form the pace attack in the 1st Test, starting February 16 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Wellington will host the second and final Test, starting February 24.