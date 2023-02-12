Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Bengal overpower Madhya Pradesh to reach final

Akash Deep claimed his third FC fifer (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh by 306 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals on Sunday. Bengal wound up their innings on 279, thereby setting a 548-run target for the reigning champions. Rajat Patidar (52) top-scored for MP, but his side couldn't avoid a heavy drubbing. Two-time Ranji winners, Bengal, will mark their 15th appearance in the final. Here are more details.

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, Bengal piled up 438, riding on sublime centuries from Sudip Gharami and Anustup Majumdar. Kumar Kartikeya (3/95) was MP's best bet with the ball. In reply, MP could manage only 170, with Saransh Jain (65) top-scoring at the number three spot. Majumdar shined yet again as Bengal tallied 279/10. MP lost wickets at different stages to surrender the duel (241/10).

Gharami, Majumdar put Bengal on top versus MP

Majumdar was a class act, scoring 120 and 80 in the first and second innings, respectively. The efforts saw him race to 790 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, averaging a stellar 65.83 (100s: 3, 50s: 3). Meanwhile, Gharami managed scores of 112 and 41 to put Bengal in charge. He has amassed 789 runs at 56.35 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).

Akash Deep claims third fifer in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Akash Deep ran down MP's middle order to complete his third fifer of the season. He dismissed Yash Dubey in the dying stages on Day 2. The RCB bowler was a notch above on Day 3, trumping the likes of Rajat Patidar, Saransh, Kumar Kartikeya, and Avesh Khan. He grabbed a wicket in the second innings to tally 37 wickets in the ongoing tournament.

An all-round show by Jain

Saransh Jain dazzled for MP on both the batting and bowling fronts. He whipped 65(169) in the first innings, striking five boundaries. He clocked his third First-Class fifty. Saransh, who bowls off-spin, grabbed career-best figures of 6/103 in the second innings. He picked up one wicket in the first innings. He raced to 35 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, averaging 20.68.

A look at other key performers

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya fared decently for MP. He grabbed figures worth 3/95 and 3/63. He has steered to 33 wickets in nine matches in the tournament. Bengal's Pradipta Pramanik proved to be an X factor behind their win. He scored 60* in the second innings, his maiden FC fifty. He followed it up with a second FC fifer (5/51) as Bengal routed MP.