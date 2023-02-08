Sports

Ranji Trophy 2023, Anustup, Sudip slam centuries: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 08, 2023, 07:33 pm 2 min read

Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Kumar Gharami added over 200 runs together (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Bengal batters Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Kumar Gharami slammed centuries in the Ranji Trophy 2023 semi-final against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The duo achieved the feat on Day 1 of the penultimate clash. However, both batters got dismissed in consecutive overs in the final session. Meanwhile, Bengal, who were tottering on 51/2, finished on 307/4 at stumps. Here are the key stats.

Rescuing knocks from the duo

Bengal were reduced to 51/2 after skipper Manoj Tiwary elected to field at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karan Lal departed having shared a 51-run partnership. Sudip and Anustup then added over 200 runs, taking Bengal to 292/2. Both of them completed their tons in this period. However, Avesh Khan and Anubhav Agarwal dismissed them in quick succession.

Fourth FC ton for Sudip

Sudip, playing his 16th First-Class match, slammed his fourth century in the format. He also raced to 1,100 runs in red-ball cricket. His tally also includes six half-centuries. The right-handed batter made his FC debut for Bengal against Saurashtra in the 2020 Ranji Trophy final in March. In the semi-final on Wednesday, Sudip smashed 112 off 213 balls (12 fours, 2 sixes).

13th FC century for Anustup

Anustup, playing his 79th First-Class match, hammered his 13th century in the format. He also completed 4,600 runs in red-ball cricket. His tally also includes 21 half-centuries. The right-handed batter made his FC debut for Bengal against Mumbai in the 2004 Ranji Trophy final in December. In the semi-final, Anustup slammed 120 off 206 balls (13 fours, 1 six).

Mayank Agarwal also slams a ton

In the other semi-final, Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal scored a brilliant century against Saurashtra. He slammed an unbeaten 110 off 246 balls on Day 1 of the penultimate clash. It was his third century of the ongoing season. During the qaurter-finals, the batter also completed 6,500 runs in First-Class cricket.