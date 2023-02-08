Sports

Ranji Trophy 2023: Mayank Agarwal scores his season's third century

Mayank scored his 15th FC ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal scored a brilliant century in the 2023 Ranji Trophy semi-final clash versus Saurashtra. He slammed an unbeaten 110 off 246 balls on Day 1 of the penultimate clash. It was his third century of the ongoing season. During the qaurter-finals, the batter also completed 6,500 runs in First-Class cricket. Here we look at his stats in the longest format.

A look at his knock

Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Their bowlers justified the decision as Karnataka were reduced to 79/4. Skipper Mayank held one end while others continued to depart. He took Karnataka from 112/5 to 229/5 along with wicket-keeper Srinivas Sharath. As a result, Mayank completed his 15th century in First-Class cricket.

Mayank averages nearly 80 this season

Mayank is enjoying good form in the ongoing tourney. His scores across 12 innings read 8, 73, 51, 50, 117, 14, 52*, 10, 208, 20, 83, and 110* (ongoing). He has amassed 796 runs at an average of 79.60. No other Karnataka batter owns more runs this season. His tally of 15 sixes is only second to Manish Pandey (20) among Karnataka batters.

His numbers in FC cricket

Agarwal made his First-Class debut back in November 2010. He has so far accumulated over 6,600 runs in 90 games at a brilliant average of over 45. The tally includes 15 tons and 36 fifty scores. 304 not-out reads his highest score in the longest format. It must be noted that the batter has also made a significant mark at the highest level.

Mayank has 1,488 Test runs for India

For India, Mayank has played 21 matches in the longest format, amassing 1,488 runs at 41.83. He has four tons and six fifties with the best score of 243. He last played versus Sri Lanka in March 2022.