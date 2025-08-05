Priyanka Chopra's 'Heads of State' hits 75 million viewers milestone

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 's latest action-comedy flick, Heads of State, has reportedly been viewed by over 75 million people globally since its release on July 2. The film, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena , has emerged as the fourth most-watched film on Prime Video. The news was shared by Chopra Jonas on Instagram Stories , where she expressed her gratitude to everyone who watched the film.

Chart success 'Heads of State' topped Nielsen's movie chart Apart from its global viewership, Heads of State also topped Nielsen's movie chart during its debut week. The film was streamed for an impressive 1.098 billion minutes and remained the No. 1 movie on Prime Video for four consecutive weeks. Cena also took to social media to express his gratitude for the film's milestone, saying, "Incredible milestone for @AmazonMGMStudio and everyone who made this film possible."

Twitter Post Cena celebrates 'Heads of State's success' Incredible milestone for @AmazonMGMStudio and everyone who made this film possible. Thank you to audiences globally for watching #HeadsofState on @PrimeVideo!!!! https://t.co/L70aT5wGS5 — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 4, 2025

Ranking 'Heads of State' ranks behind 'Red One,' 'The Accountant 2' Despite its success, Heads of State still ranks behind Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans's Christmas action flick Red One and Ben Affleck-Jon Bernthal's The Accountant 2. Red One clocked in 50 million viewers in its first four days, while The Accountant 2 follows closely with 80 million worldwide viewers over its first 28 days.