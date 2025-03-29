Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' S02 pushed to 2026: Here's why
What's the story
The second season of the global spy thriller Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, has been pushed.
Instead of 2025, the show is now expected to premiere in spring 2026, per The Hollywood Reporter.
The delay has also impacted all the planned Citadel spin-off series, which are now on hold "until the second season is released, if not indefinitely."
Production issues
Amazon MGM reportedly dissatisfied with 'Citadel' Season 2
Amazon MGM, the producer of Citadel, is reportedly "unhappy with what they have seen so far of Season 2."
The first season of the spy action series, which premiered on April 28, 2023, was among the most expensive television series ever made.
It co-starred Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, and Rahul Kohli, among others.
The show centers around elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas).
Series continuation
'Citadel' Season 2: Production and plot details
Chopra Jonas will reprise her role as spy Sinh in Citadel's second season, which is written by David Weil.
The shooting for the upcoming season wrapped up in late November last year.
Citadel has been executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO.
The series is based on an idea by Jennifer Salke, former head of Amazon MGM Studios, who recently departed from her position.
Spin-off series
'Citadel' spin-offs and international series updates
Several non-English language Citadel spin-off shows were announced, set in India, Spain, Mexico, and Italy.
Citadel: Diana, the Italian series, premiered on October 10, 2024.
Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, premiered on November 7, 2024.
Despite being successful locally, these spin-offs have failed to impress globally.