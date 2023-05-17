Entertainment

#BoxOfficePrediction: Vin Diesel's 'Fast X' advance bookings open now

Written by Aikantik Bag May 17, 2023, 06:17 pm 1 min read

'Fast X' advance bookings open now

It's about time! Yes, Fast X is releasing in theaters this Friday, May 19! We have fastened our seatbelts for the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise and now the advance ticketing has also opened in India. Even though fans have criticized the makers for stretching the franchise, per box office trends, it's a golden goose. Let's check the predictions!

Box office prediction and cast of the film

As per a report on Deadline, the film has a huge buzz and it is slated to rake in more than $60M in the US and Canada. Overall, in the global market, it will earn around $300M. The film is helmed by Louis Leterrier. The cast includes Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, John Cena, and Michelle Rodriguez, among others.

Ticket prices in India

As per BookMyShow, the film's 2D screening ticket prices in India start at Rs. 150, whereas 3D screenings ticket prices start at Rs. 200. The ticket prices are subject to change as per show timings. The Fast & Furious franchise has a huge fan following in India. Reportedly, Fast X is set to be the third-highest opener of the franchise.