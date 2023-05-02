Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Met Gala Bulgari necklace to be auctioned

Priyanka Chopra Jonas carried a rare and highly valuable Bulgari diamond jewelry worth $25M at the Met Gala

This year's star-studded Met Gala rolled in on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood sensation, left no stone unturned in stunning everyone with her black Valentino gown that exuded elegance and sophistication. However, it was her Bulgari diamond necklace that truly stole the show. But what does the actor plan to do with it?

But first, decoding Chopra Jonas's look at the Met Gala

While Alia Bhatt stunned everyone in a white dreamy ivory silk gown, Chopra Jonas made head turns with a black-white look, in which she simply looked surreal. The actor made an appearance in a Maison Valentino flowy gown that featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her ensemble with white leather gloves with a black fallie cape and completed the look Bulgari's valuable gem.

The stunning neckpiece became the highlight of her Gala look

Her extravagant dress was highly appreciated by many on social media, however, it was the stunning pear-shaped diamond necklace that caught the attention of netizens. Notably, Bulgari's 11.6-carat diamond necklace is worth a whopping $25M, approximately Rs. 204cr. Even though the actor has rare of the rarest diamonds, the Bulgaria diamond, undoubtedly became one of the most expensive jewelry pieces in her collection.

What does she plan to do with the necklace?

If reports have to be believed, the high-end 11.6-carate Bulgari Laguna Blue diamond necklace will be auctioned for $25M. One of the tweets read, "Her $25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace is going to be auctioned off after #MetGala @priyankachopra (sic)." Meanwhile, she made an appearance at the Met Gala with husband-singer Nick Jonas, with whom she shared a hearty smile while posing for the cameras.

A look at Chopra Jonas's upcoming projects

On the professional front, the actor captured headlines for her recently released Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Apart from Chopra Jonas, the series also features Richard Madden. Meanwhile, she will also be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy movie Love Again, releasing on May 13. Apart from this, the actor will next feature in the highly-anticipated Jee Le Zaraa with Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.