Year wrap: Actors who became proud parents in 2022

Before the year ends, take a look at actor who become proud parents in 2022

From delivering blockbusters to bagging nominations in prestigious awards, 2022 has brought several happy news to Indian cinema. However, it is also the year that saw many stars stepping into the roles of becoming proud parents. Over half a dozen stars became parents this year, while a couple of others have announced their pregnancies recently. Take a look at the list here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The year began with celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announcing the arrival of their daughter. Malti Marie was born through surrogacy reportedly on January 15, at a private hospital in San Diago. The news of their baby daughter's arrival came a few days after she was born. Since then, the proud parents keep showing glimpses of their daughter every now and then.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

In January, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech became proud parents of a baby boy. They welcomed their firstborn into the world on January 25. They posted a joint statement on their respective social media handles, announcing the arrival of their son. Singh and Keech got married in November 2016. Keech is known for films such as Bodyguard and Billa.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

On April 19, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby boy into the world. The announcement was shared by Aggarwal's sister, Nisha Aggarwal, on social media. The couple, who got married in October 2020, became parents to their firstborn after nearly a year and a half after their marriage. They have named their son Neil.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Early this year, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja took to social media to announce they were expecting their first child. On August 22, Kapoor Ahuja delivered a healthy baby boy, an announcement which was shared by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor through a congratulatory post on Instagram. The couple has named their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April. A couple of months after, Bhatt announced that they were expecting the arrival of their first child. Cut to November 6, the actor-couple welcomed their baby daughter into the world. Bhatt shared an adorable picture announcing their daughter's arrival. A few weeks after her birth, they revealed their daughter Raha's name via a Barcelona jersey.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Just a few months after their grand wedding in a posh resort at Mahabalipuram, South cinema's power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin sons through surrogacy. The couple shared adorable pictures to announce their children's arrival. However, it also led to a major controversy, with many raising questions over surrogacy. It was later revealed that the couple had been married for years.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

A week apart from Bhatt and Kapoor's daughter, Bipasha Basu gave birth to a baby daughter on November 12 with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple decided to name their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Their daughter's arrival came six and a half years after they tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple is happily enjoying their parenthood bliss!

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are proud parents of two baby daughters, born six months apart. Bonnerjee first gave birth to their elder daughter Lianna in April this year through IVF. A few months later, they announced they were expecting their second child. On November 11, they welcomed their younger daughter who was born pre-matured, a little before the due date.