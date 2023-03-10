Entertainment

'TJMM' box office: Day 2 collections witness a drop

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 10, 2023, 10:20 am 2 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' which was released on March 8, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's latest film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM), took a festive release on Holi. The movie opened to a double-digit figure by raking in Rs. 15.73 crore (nett), reportedly. However, on its second day, the collections saw a drop, even though the total figure for the day remained to be in double digits. Here's how it performed at the ticket window.

Why does this story matter?

After watching TJMM, many people opined that the movie would be successful in ending Bollywood's dry spell with the romantic comedy genre.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as the male and female protagonists, the venture has become the second biggest Bollywood opener of the year 2023, after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which raked in over Rs. 1,000 crore, globally.

Day 2 saw a drop of 36% in earning

According to Sacnilk, a website that provides box office data for each film that is released in India, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's early collections on the second day, i.e, Thursday, stood roughly at Rs. 10 crore. It further said that the collections had dropped by 36.43% from the opening day earnings, at the time of filing this report.

'TJMM' has raked in Rs. 25 crore in two days

On the day of its release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar went on to collect Rs. 15.73 crore, as mentioned earlier. Taking its early estimates for the second day, the film's total collections, so far, stand at Rs. 25.73 crore. The box office numbers for the movie seem to be decent as trade analysts have anticipated the numbers to go up further over the weekend.

Meet the cast and crew of 'TJMM'

With Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranjan has collaborated with Ranbir and Shraddha for the first time. The movie, which also has Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in cameos, features Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. It also marks the acting debut of producer Boney Kapoor and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has financially backed the project.