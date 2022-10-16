Entertainment

Ranbir-Ananya's new advertisement invites major social media trolling over age-gap

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 16, 2022

Fashion brand Tasva has roped in Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday as their brand ambassadors

Another day, another controversy! Ananya Panday-Ranbir Kapoor's new advertisement for the clothing brand Tasva has irked netizens, who are trolling the makers for pairing the duo. The reason is the actors' discernible age gap—Panday is 17 years younger than Kapoor. Hence, several people have pointed out that a different, age-appropriate actor should have been cast opposite Kapoor, and not someone as young as Panday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Indian film industry has often been called out for the "unacceptable" age gaps between actors, particularly since the female leads are often several years younger than the male leads.

For instance, most recently, 55-year-old Akshay Kumar romanced 25-year-old Manushi Chihillar in Samrat Prithviraj (2022), and 49-year-old John Abraham was paired opposite a 30-year-old Disha Patani in Ek Villain Returns (2022).

Trolling Fans are 'uncomfortable' seeing the two romance on screen

Naturally, netizens aren't impressed with Panday-Kapoor's age difference and have said the ad makes them feel "uncomfortable" and it was "surprising" that the makers went ahead with them. Some people also tweeted Kapoor should be cast as Ananya Panday's father or uncle in a film, but not as a romantic lead. Another tweet read, "I wonder what Alia [Bhatt] has to say about this."

Twitter Post Take a look at one such tweet here

Omg I thought Ranbir was playing Ananya’s dad in that Tasva TVC, till i watched the end. Wth. pic.twitter.com/q8WIZ2gEPH — ☕️ (@foreversleepy5) October 15, 2022

Support Some fans have adored the new pairing and their chemistry

However, there is also a section of fans who are adoring this new jodi and have expressed the desire to see them together in a film or a song someday. One fan wrote, "Wow! They have such effortless chemistry. Doesn't look like they are working together for the first time." Another one said, "Didn't see this coming, but loved it nonetheless."

Twitter Post Watch the advertisement here

Ananya Panday-Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry :

The duo who share the screen for the first time makes the internet go gaga over Ananya Panday-Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry and we couldn’t agree more! #RanbirKapoor #AnanyaPandey pic.twitter.com/0B7KsCSz80 — OHE - Filmy Tweets (@OrangeHorseent1) October 15, 2022

Professional updates Meanwhile, here's what cooking on the work front

On the work front, Kapoor recently had a thunderous success in the form of Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. Next in line, he has an untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor, helmed by Luv Ranjan, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's multi-starrer gangster drama Animal. Panday, on the other hand, will be seen in Dream Girl 2 and has reportedly also signed a web series with Amazon Prime Video.

