James Cameron's 'Titanic' returns to theaters to celebrate 25th anniversary

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 10, 2023, 12:49 pm 3 min read

'Titanic' came back to theaters on Friday to celebrate film's 25th anniversary

Our "hearts will go on" this Valentine's Day as director James Cameron's film Titanic's remastered version hit the theaters on Friday. The iconic love tragedy film that was released on December 19, 1997, has been rereleased to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. The movie is back in theaters at a new, higher frame rate, and will stay only for a limited time period.

Why does this story matter?

The epic disaster film Titanic that featured Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose, became the first movie to register the staggering box office collections of over $1B worldwide, in just 74 days.

One of the biggest reasons that made the movie a blockbuster hit was the use of digital visual effects in the late 1990s that amazed the audiences at large.

Paramount Pictures announced the news of rerelease

On Friday, Paramount Pictures announced the big news on social media that caught admirers by surprise. Notably, the production company acquired the domestic rights of Titanic in the year 2022 after Disney set an international rerelease for the fans in honor of the multiple Oscar-award-winning movie's 25th anniversary. The trailer of the newly remastered version was released with a new poster.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the timeless love story this Valentine’s Day Weekend.

#Titanic returns to the big screen in remastered 4K 3D on February 10. pic.twitter.com/WcBFJJ8hBI — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) January 10, 2023

Not the first time that 'Titanic' has been rereleased

Notably, this is not the first time that fans got to reexperience the epic love story in halls, but in 2012, the film ran in the theaters for the second time. Interestingly, the movie earned a record-breaking $67M in its opening week. Again in 2017, to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, Titanic hit the big screens. Therefore, the makers continued the tradition of celebration.

What changes would Cameron make if 'Titanic' was remade?

Ace director Cameron's vision and efforts were widely recognized, and he doesn't have many regrets. "Based on what I know today, I would have made the raft smaller, so there's no doubt!" stated Cameron earlier in an interview. The filmmaker here reflected upon how fans always insisted that Jack could have survived the icy waters if only the door/raft was a little bigger.

Get, set, and sail with the cast of 'Titanic'

The film was written, directed, and produced by Cameron, while coproduced by Jon Landau and Rae Sanchini. Apart from DiCaprio and Winslet, the film featured Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, and Bill Paxton. Titanic received a whopping 11 awards at the 70th Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture award. It's your time to celebrate love with Titanic.