Anil Kapoor's sweet gesture for co-passenger leaves internet in awe

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 10, 2023, 12:42 pm 2 min read

A passenger shared her on-flight experience with Anil Kapoor that left the internet impressed with the actor

Many times we hear stories about incidents wherein celebrities go the extra mile by doing some sweet gesture for their fans. In the latest, the internet has been left impressed after a woman shared her on-flight experience where she calmed down thanks to, none other than The Night Manager star Anil Kapoor. Continue reading to know what happened.

Why does this story matter?

In past, actors such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among many others, have shown sweet gestures toward their fans that have left a special impact in the hearts of the people.

Kapoor did something similar when a co-passenger became anxious due to turbulence. He was at his sensitive best, making sure to calm her down.

Here's what happened

Entrepreneur Shikha Mittal took to social media to talk about her interaction with Kapoor. She spoke about how he held her hand when their flight hit turbulence. "The moment flight took off, the luggage box above me opened and started flapping. The flight got turbulent right at the take-off. I have always been bad on flights," she wrote in the long post.

'Let's talk,' said Kapoor while comforting her

Narrating her experience further, Mittal wrote about how she instantly kept her hand on the divider of the two seats. That's when her co-passenger (read: Kapoor), came to her rescue. "My co-passenger held my hand and said 'Hey it's ok. Tell me your name. Let's talk'," she said, adding that they chatted for the entire flight duration and also clicked a selfie.

'Kind of celeb stories we really want to hear'

Mittal also mentioned the topic that Kapoor and she discussed during their flight's duration. Soon after Mittal shared her sweet interaction with Kapoor on social media, many fans started applauding the actor for his gesture. "The kind of celeb stories we really want to hear," wrote one user, while another one said, "This is lovely." Many others users dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Read Mittal's full post

On Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Kapoor, who was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is gearing up for The Night Manager, a web series releasing on February 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. The series marks the reunion of Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur after their 2020 film Malang. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal.