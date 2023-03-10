Entertainment

OTT weekend watchlist: Movies and series that you can binge-watch

OTT weekend watchlist: Movies and series that you can binge-watch

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 10, 2023, 09:30 am 2 min read

Watch out for new titles, including 'Rana Naidu' and 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply' that are releasing on streaming platforms this week

It is summertime, and the temperature on several OTT platforms is rising with the release of new and fresh movies and series. From family drama to action-thriller, this week is also packed with some amazing titles. With new additions every week, it is more confusing than ever to figure out what to watch. Fret not as we have prepared a weekend watchlist for you.

'MH370: The Plane That Disappeared'

For those who enjoy watching gripping stories, MH370—Netflix's three-part docuseries is a must-watch! Touted as the "greatest aviation mystery of all time," this is a highly-anticipated docuseries that attempts to find the truth behind the astonishing disappearance of an international plane that was carrying 239 people aboard. The series was released on Wednesday, commemorating the ninth anniversary of the disappearance of the plane.

'You: Season 4 Part 2'

Seems like Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) isn't the only killer in town anymore! The fourth installment of the acclaimed series kicked off with Joe getting a new identity, a new love interest, and a new killer. In the second part, Joe will make plans to go after the killer, which will lead to unexpected twists in the story. It dropped on Netflix on Thursday.

'Rana Naidu'

Looking for some crime-action drama? Well, look no further, because Rana Naidu is here! Featuring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, the series is an official adaptation of the 2013 crime drama titled Ray Donanvan. As the titular character, Rana will appear as a brooding fixer, but will he be able to fix things once his father is released from jail? Catch it on Netflix.

'Kuttey'

Helmed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey—a crime caper will premiere on Netflix on Saturday. With an ensemble of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra, the gritty thriller drama revolves around three stray gangs who unknowingly cross paths. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, the film received positive feedback from critics for its quirky plotline.

'Happy Family: Conditions Apply'

If you want something to watch with your family, then the series Happy Family: Conditions Apply is for you. An enthralling comedy series featuring Raj Babbar﻿ and Ratna Pathak Shah, it centers on a close-knit Gujarati family. The story follows four generations who are living under one roof, dealing with each other's problems in unique ways. Catch the Dholakia family on Amazon Prime Video.