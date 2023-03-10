Entertainment

OTT: 'Khufiya,' 'Mrs. Undercover,' 'Gumrah,' other major upcoming Hindi films

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 10, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Check out the upcoming Hindi titles on OTT platforms

The OTT space is thriving like never before! A plethora of new titles, including several highly-anticipated Hindi films led by prominent names in the industry, are set to release on digital platforms in the coming weeks. With the theaters now back to their original glory and the OTT space brimming with sharp, intelligent work, there is no dearth of exhilarating content for the viewers.

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal starrer heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will be released on Netflix on March 24. Directed by Ajay Singh, it has been produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and co-stars Sharad Kelkar. "This film is a heist thriller, one of the very few to come out of the Indian entertainment industry," the makers said.

'Gaslight'

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey's upcoming film Gaslight is all set for a direct-to-digital release this month. Said to be a psychological thriller, it will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31. Helmed by Pawan Kripalani (Bhoot Police and Phobia), the film stars Chitrangda Singh (Desi Boyz and Yeh Saali Zindagi), too. It will likely have a gritty, unique plot.

'Khufiya'

Khufiya will mark Vishal Bhardwaj's OTT film debut and stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Shataf Figar (Extraction). This would be the first collaboration between Tabu and Fazal. Based on Amar Bhushan's Escape to Nowhere, it will draw inspiration from real-life incidents, too. While the official release date is yet to be announced, Khufiya will reportedly release on Netflix in April.

'Mrs. Undercover'

Radhika Apte took to social media on Wednesday to announce her upcoming spy comedy, Mrs. Undercover. Directed by Anushree Mehta, it will also star Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma. Mrs. Undercover revolves around an Indian housewife, named Durga (Apte), also a special undercover agent who is asked to resume her job after 10 years. It will land on ZEE5, reportedly around March-April.