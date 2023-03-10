Entertainment

6 Indian actors set to make their Hollywood debut soon

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 10, 2023, 01:15 am 3 min read

From Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, take a look at actors set for their Hollywood debuts

The talent of Indian actors isn't just limited to the boundaries of our country. When it comes to their incredible work, even Hollywood could not hold back from roping them for big-budget projects. Actors like Irrfan Khan, Anupam Kher, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ali Fazal, and Deepika Padukone have already made us proud. Here are six more actors set for their Hollywood debuts.

Ram Charan

RRR actor Ram Charan has recently confirmed that he is in talks for a Hollywood film. Charan recently told podcaster Sam Fragoso that he was in discussion with some filmmakers but didn't share any further details. While not much information is available on his Hollywood debut as of now, he has certainly got all of us fans excited with this thrilling piece of news.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt already wrapped up shooting for her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone, in July 2022. The actioner also stars actor Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan and is slated to be released in August this year. Directed by Tom Harper, the upcoming Bhatt starrer has been written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Another Hollywood debut that we are really excited about is that of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She has been cast in an upcoming feature film titled Arrangements of Love, which will be helmed by filmmaker Philip John, best known for directing some episodes of Downton Abbey and Outlander. Ruth Prabhu will reportedly be seen playing the role of a bisexual detective in the project.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Night Manager, featuring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, has also been roped in for an international project. She has been cast for Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel's directorial debut film, titled Monkey Man. It will reportedly be released later this year on Netflix.

Sikandar Kher

Not only Dhulipala but Sikandar Kher has also been roped in by Patel for Monkey Man. The American action thriller film is written by John Collee, Paul Angunawela, and Patel. Itt will co-star Patel and Sharlto Copley. Interestingly, Kher's stepfather and actor, Anupam Kher, also acted in several Hollywood films, including David O Russell's Oscar-nominated movie Silver Linings Playbook, among others.

Adarsh Gourav

The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav is also set to mark his Hollywood debut soon. He has been cast in writer-director Scott Z Burns in the upcoming series Extrapolations, which will be released on Apple TV+ on March 17. Gourav will be sharing screen space with some of the biggest stars, including Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, Kit Harington, and David Schwimmer, among others.