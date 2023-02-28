Entertainment

'Citadel' makers launch hidden teaser; did you spot it

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 28, 2023, 02:03 pm 1 min read

'Citadel' makers launched a hidden teaser with the first look images

While fans waited for Priyanka Chopra's Citadel and went gaga over the newly released pictures from the series, many missed the main agenda. The Citadel teaser was out and netizens didn't notice it all this while! In one of the first-look photos, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) goes through Nadia Sinh's (Chopra) details, and QR code in the photograph led to the teaser.

More details of the series

As the makers are set to release the trailer on Wednesday, this unique way of putting the teaser is indeed intriguing. Citadel is produced by the Russo Brothers and is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023. The series is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. It also stars Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, among others.

We got you covered! The teaser is here

