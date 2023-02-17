Entertainment

'Shehzada' OTT: When, where to watch Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's film

'Shehzada' OTT: When, where to watch Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's film

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 17, 2023, 05:52 pm 2 min read

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles

Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada was released in the theaters on Friday. The film was earlier slated to release on February 10 but was delayed by a week to give a weekend window to Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan which is creating a ruckus at the worldwide box office. Now that Shehzada has hit cinema halls, here are details regarding its OTT premiere.

Why does this story matter?

Shehzada is the latest offering of Aaryan, which marks his reunion with actor Kriti Sanon after their 2019 hit film, Luka Chuppi.

The title was extensively shot in Delhi, Mumbai, and Mauritius. Its music has been composed by Pritam, and some of its songs such as Munda Sona and Character Dheela 2.0 have already become a hit with the audience.

Where and where to watch the film

The streaming rights of Aaryan and Sanon's film have already been sold to OTT giant Netflix. Once the film completes at least 40 days of its theatrical run, Shehzada will make its debut on the streaming platform. So far, the makers have not yet announced when will the film be available for the audience to watch on the small screens.

Aaryan marked his production debut with 'Shehzada'

Shehzada marked Aaryan's debut as a producer. He reportedly offered to return his remuneration for it. "After some time, the film was struggling with some crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So, I asked my producer to give up my money for the film and that's how I became a co-producer in the scenario," he told the Times of India.

All about 'Shehzada'

Apart from Aaryan and Sanon, Shehzada also stars actors Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, and others in pivotal roles. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and is a remake of 2020's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead. Shehzada is the third directorial of Rohit Dhawan after Desi Boyz and Dishoom.

Poll What more would you like to read about 'Shehzada'?