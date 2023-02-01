Entertainment

'Lost' trailer: Yami searches for truth relentlessly as investigative journalist

'Lost' trailer: Yami searches for truth relentlessly as investigative journalist

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 01, 2023, 06:23 pm 2 min read

Yami Gautam Dhar's movie 'Lost' will stream on ZEE5 on February 16

On Wednesday, the trailer of Lost, headlined by actor Yami Gautam Dhar, was released by ZEE5 on its YouTube channel. The two-minute-long video puts emphasis on a crime reporter, played by Gautam Dhar, and her relentless pursuit of finding the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young artist. Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on February 16.

Why does this story matter?

From the director of the movie Pink, Lost is yet another thriller drama that makes an attempt to bring forward a social issue.

The film Lost is inspired by true events.

The trailer opens up with a disclaimer that says around 665 people go missing in India every year, according to the 2019 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Gautam Dhar's pursuit of truth comes at a heavy cost!

The plot seems simple - a young crime reporter who is enthusiastic about finding the missing pieces of the puzzle. But as the story evolves, the narrative gets entwined. There are many questions to answer - whether the missing artist is missing or has absconded, whether it is a case of a love story, or whether he was a part of an extremist group.

Check out the trailer

'The film, an ode to many journalists…' said Gautam Dhar

During an interview with a news portal, Gautam Dhar shared her experience, "I am excited that the audiences will get to see a character which is so close to my heart." "It is an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line which threads the very integrity of media & humanity."

'True life events inspire me…' said 'Lost' director

According to the director, Lost was conceptualized because Roy Chowdhury takes inspiration from true life events that lead him to tell different stories. In an interview about his upcoming project, he said, "The movie will make you question, introspect, and tug at your heartstrings." While praising the performance of the actors, he said that Gautam Dhar portrayed the character with a lot of modesty.