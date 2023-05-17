Entertainment

Prince Harry files lawsuit against police protection denial

Written by Aikantik Bag May 17, 2023, 05:45 pm 1 min read

Prince Harry filed lawsuit over police protection denial

British Royal Family has always been in the limelight. Be it for something important or some scandal, the spotlight never ceases to leave them. As the Royals and Prince Harry-Meghan Markle feud makes the headlines most weeks, recent reports suggest that the Prince's family has been denied security in the UK and he has filed a lawsuit regarding the same.

Clash of words between the attorneys

The Duke of Sussex's attorney Shaheed Fatima pointed out, "Parliament has clearly decided that in principle, payment for policing is not inconsistent with the public interest." The Prince has expressed his interest to pay for his own security measures. Whereas, the government's attorney Robert Palmer said that the denial remains under the policy of the committee. Recently, Harry attended King Charles III's coronation.

