Kangana claims her comments on 'anti-nationals' cost her huge losses

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 17, 2023, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut has made fresh claims that her comments on anti-nationals cost her heavily

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known to make headlines with her comments. The actor has never minced her words. Whether it is to talk about nepotism prevalent in the film industry or to share her thoughts on political matters, Ranaut has always expressed her views. Now, she has claimed that her comments on "anti-nationals" has cost her huge monetary losses.

Ranaut is known for her political ideology and stance. When it comes to speaking her thoughts with respect to Indian politics, she has been extremely vocal which has often landed her in controversies.

Making fresh claims, the actor wrote on her social media about how she was dropped out of brand endorsements overnight for speaking her mind against "anti-nationals.

In an update made on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Ranaut claimed to have suffered financially in crores due to her comments on "anti-nationals." "This is a character, true freedom, and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang cost me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight, and that amounted to a loss of Rs. 30-40 crore per year...(sic)," she wrote.

Ranaut's comments came after she shared Twitter head Elon Musk's interview on her profile. She wrote: "But I'm free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it's culture and integrity...I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money..."

Speaking of her work front, Ranaut is gearing up for her directorial venture Emergency. She'll be seen playing the role of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Also joining her in the cast are Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade, among others. Ranaut has a slew of upcoming films, too, including Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.