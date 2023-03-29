Lifestyle

Meet Elon Musk's 10 children and their respective mothers

Exploring Elon Musk's family tree

Grimes, who is Elon Musk's on-and-off "girlfriend," recently disclosed that she has given a new name to their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl. The name is a symbol "?," pronounced as "Why" or simply "Y." This is not the first time that Musk and his partners have chosen unusual names for their kids. Let's take a look at his children and their respective mothers.

Nevada Alexander Musk

Elon Musk and Canadian author Justine Wilson got married in January 2000 and were blessed with a baby boy in 2002. They named him Nevada Alexander Musk. However, their happiness was short-lived as tragedy struck the family when little Nevada passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at just 10 weeks old. It was a devastating loss for the couple.

Griffin and Vivian Musk

After losing their first child, the duo had twins named Griffin and Vivian in 2004 through IVF. Vivian, who is now 18, came out as a transgender and filed a request to legally change her first name and adopt her mother's last name. She desired to sever ties with her biological father, Elon Musk.

Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk

Following the birth of their twins, Musk and Wilson expanded their family using IVF to welcome their triplet sons Kai, Saxon, and Damian in January 2006. These three boys have now blossomed into 16-year-old teenagers. Unfortunately, Musk and Wilson's marriage did not stand the test of time as they parted ways in 2008. Despite that, they have remained committed to co-parenting.

X Æ A-XII Musk

Meanwhile, Musk briefly dated Talulah Riley and Amber Heard before he began a relationship with Grimes in May 2018. Together they had a son whom they named "X Æ A-12." However, the symbols "Æ" and "12" in his name were found to be against California law as they weren't part of the English alphabet.

How to pronounce X Æ A-XII?

According to Grimes, the name is pronounced as "X" like the letter and "A.I.," meaning Artificial Intelligence. On the other hand, Musk stated that the name is pronounced as "X," the letter itself, and the symbol "Æ" is pronounced as "Ash."

Grimes explains the meaning behind X Æ A-XII

"?"

In December 2021, Elon Musk-Grimes welcomed their second child via a surrogate and gave her the uncommon name of Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. However, Grimes, who has had an on-and-off relationship with Musk, revealed last week that she changed their youngest child's name to the symbol "?." The name has not been officially recognized by the government. The couple split in March 2022.

Twins with Shivon Zilis

If reports are to be believed, Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company, secretly welcomed twins in November 2021. The newborns' names are not yet known. After a court confirmed the existence of the two kids, Musk tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote on Twitter.

