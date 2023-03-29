Lifestyle

Six cooking oils that are good for heart health

Time to switch your regular cooking oil with below-mentioned heart healthy oils

There are various types of cooking oils available in the market, but not all are safe for your heart. When choosing cooking oils, go for oils that are low in saturated and trans fats. It is also important to avoid overheating them as they may lose their health benefits. Here are some healthy alternatives to your regular cooking oils.

Olive oil

Olive oil is a great source of monounsaturated fats that are known for reducing the risk of heart disease by decreasing bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in the blood. The oil is also a good source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce the risk further. Apart from that, there are many benefits of olive oil that you can enjoy.

Avocado oil

Avocado oil is a healthy cooking oil rich in monounsaturated fatty acids that help reduce the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood. The oil also contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect against heart disease. When using avocado oil for cooking, it is important to choose a high-quality, unrefined one and avoid overheating it.

Canola oil

Canola oil is an excellent cooking oil for heart health because it is low in saturated fat and high in heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These healthy fats help to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood and increase the levels of good cholesterol. This oil is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their heart health benefits.

Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil is a great source of polyunsaturated fats that help reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering LDL levels and improving overall cholesterol levels in the blood. The oil is also rich in vitamin E, which protects against inflammation and oxidative stress. This can help to reduce the risk of heart disease by improving the health of blood vessels.

Flaxseed oil

Flaxseed oil is good for heart health due to its high content of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body, which is a significant risk factor for heart disease. The oil is also rich in lignan, a plant compound having antioxidant properties that may help to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Walnut oil

Walnut oil is a good source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that help reduce the risk of heart disease by improving overall cholesterol levels in the blood. The oil is also rich in antioxidants that help protect against heart disease. It is important to note that walnut oil has a low smoke point and may become rancid quickly.