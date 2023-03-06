Lifestyle

How marketing of unhealthy foods is influencing children's food habits

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 06, 2023

Recently the World Obesity Federation came out with a report that states half of the world will be obese by 2035. The report specifically points out that the obesity rate among children is expected to double from 2020 levels. Among the major roots of this trend, as the report highlights, is the immense influence marketing has on children's food choices. Let's explore this segment.

Marketing strategies specifically target children

Advertisers recognize that children﻿ are a lucrative market because they have significant influence over their parents' purchasing decisions and can establish long-term brand loyalty. "Since childhood represents the age where cognitive capabilities are not completely developed, the information being advertised is taken to be a fact or truth by children," explains Nikita Singhani, a Jaipur-based trainee psychologist.

Advertisers use persuasive tactics

Advertisers use persuasive tactics, such as colorful packaging, fun characters, and catchy jingles, to appeal to children's senses and emotions, making unhealthy foods seem more desirable. "When they see such advertisements on TV promoting them, they just really want it. Food companies understand this very well and thus target their advertising toward unsuspecting kids," says functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and founder, iThrive.

Normalization of unhealthy food choices

These marketing strategies contribute to the normalization of unhealthy food choices among children, making it more difficult for them to develop healthy eating habits. "Such advertisements sneakily persuade children, thereby, inoculating strong and positive attitudes towards junk food. These attitudes, then, easily multiply among the large population of children to give rise to norms of their group," Singhani further explains.

Impact of unhealthy food on children

Such foods can have a significant impact on children's health. These foods are high in calories, sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, and low in important nutrients. "Consuming unhealthy foods can lead to health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. It can also make it harder for children to do well in school or have a successful career," says celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah.

So, what's the solution?

"There's no easy solution to this," states nutritionist Pradhan. "We could probably initiate some kind of legislation to restrict such advertising but increasing government control in such ways is never a good idea. The only way to deal with this is some tough love from parents. Parents need to skillfully deal with this and moderate children's access to food products," she adds.

Homemade treats and healthy brands are the alternatives

Parents play an important role in promoting healthy eating habits among children. Pradhan recommends concerned parents prepare "healthy homemade treats" and buy food products from "clean and healthy" brands. "This can go a long way to shift children's focus off bad products that unfortunately dominate most of the advertising space because they are backed by the big food corporations," she concludes.