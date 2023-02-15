Lifestyle

Plant-based meats: Ingredients, benefits, downsides, and myths

Plant-based meats: Ingredients, benefits, downsides, and myths

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 15, 2023, 10:48 am 3 min read

Plant-based meats have been around for quite some time

Let's 'meat' a new revolution in the food tech industry! Call it health reasons or environmental concerns, many foodies around the world are slowly making a shift toward plant-based meats. And surprisingly, it is not a new concept but dates back to 206 BC when tofu was the prime alternative to meat! From its meaning to potential disadvantages, here's everything about plant-based meats.

Let's understand what plant-based meat exactly is

In layman's terms, plant-based meat is used to define a food item that is in close resemblance to animal meat when it comes to its flavor and texture. It is a healthy and vegan alternative to meats as it is produced directly from plants. Just like many animal-based meat products, plant-based meats also comprise protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals.

Wondering what plant-based meats are made of? Read on!

All plant-based meats comprise non-animal ingredients. Some of the most popular ones include tofu, soy, mung beans, and lentils. Additionally, seitan or wheat gluten, coconut oil, seeds, nuts, vegetables, pea protein, potato starch, and mushrooms are also heavily used. Plant-based meats are more processed and have more oil to give them a juicy texture. They may also contain cellulose as a binding agent.

There are a host of plant-based meat options available today

Now meat eaters can also relish meatless meat guilt-free as there are so many options to gorge on. There are multiple online platforms and physical stores around the world releasing new plant-based meats time and again. Vegans and vegetarians can also try them. You can now buy and relish plant-based meat nuggets, keema, sausages, kebabs, and momos among many other options.

The benefits of consuming plant-based meats are many

Although plant-based meats feature nutrients that differ from actual meat, there are many benefits one can reap. They are a guilt-free alternative for those who love meat but can't eat it during certain days of the week. Additionally, they are rich in protein and fiber, which makes them a good addition to one's daily diet. They are low in calories as well.

Despite nutrition, these mock meats also have certain downsides

The most important disadvantage of plant-based meats is that it lacks Omega-3 fatty acids that are present in abundance in animal meats. The former also contains high amounts of sodium than the latter, increasing the risk of high blood pressure. They may also feature unwanted ingredients like sugar, modified cornstarch, and dextrose. Cost is another downside as they are more expensive than animal meats.

Busting some common myths about plant-based meats with facts

Myth 1: Plant-based meats are low in nutritional levels. Absolutely not! Plant-based meats feature beans, lentils, tofu, and soy, which boast an impressive nutrient profile. Myth 2: Plant-based meats are made for vegetarians and vegans. The truth of the matter is that plant-based meats are made to reduce industrial-grade animal farming. Vegans and vegetarians are not part of the problem. It's the non-vegetarians.