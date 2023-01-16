Lifestyle

Spend winter in flavor with these 5 jam recipes

Try these delicious jams this winter season

Let this season be your jam! Jams are flavorful and among the most versatile spreads that can be used in a host of dishes. From sweet and tangy to spicy and savory, they are available in a variety of flavors that make the perfect glaze on breads, hams, meats, and desserts. Check out these five delicious jam recipes you should try this winter.

Kiwi jam

Scoop the flesh from kiwis and mash it until smooth. Once done, add some sugar and lemon. Boil this mixture and then simmer for 15 minutes or until thick. Pour it into sterilized jars and close. Now place a cake rack in a cooking pot and add little water. Put the sterilized jars on it and boil for 10 minutes. Remove and cool.

Fig jam

Put figs in water and put it on simmer until soft. Ensure they have released their juices. Add sugar, orange zest, and lemon juice. Boil and then cook until it becomes thick. Remove from heat and let it rest for 10 minutes. Now ladle the mixture into sterilized jars and seal the lids. Allow them to cool. Your fig jam is ready!

Blueberry jam

Put blueberries, sugar, lemon, and vanilla in a saucepan. Crush the blueberries and then bring the concoction to a boil. Once boiled, put it on simmer and cook for 30 minutes. Skim off any scum. Allow the jam to sit for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, you can sterilize jars and lids. Ladle the mixture into these warm jars, seal their lids, and let them cool.

Apple jam

Chop some apples and put them in a saucepan. Add sugar and water, and bring it to a simmer until the sugar gets dissolved. Stirring continuously, cook the jam until the apples collapse. Now mix lemon juice and some cinnamon sticks, and simmer further until the mixture becomes glossy and thick. Divide it between clean and sterilized jars. Seal them and let them cool.

Plum jam

Sterilize jars and their lids so that you can pour in the jam once it's ready. Put plums and some water in a saucepan. Simmer it until the plums are tender but not falling apart. To this, add sugar, ground cinnamon, and lemon juice. Let the sugar dissolve as you boil. Remove from heat and let it cool. Pour into jars and seal.