Here's how to beat the afternoon slump and stay focused

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 16, 2023, 02:52 pm 2 min read

Not getting enough sleep can hamper your productivity

Do you feel tired and groggy during the afternoon, especially after you have had your lunch? Well, there are several reasons why you feel so. Feeling the need to sleep during the day causes decreased energy and a loss of focus, which can hamper your productivity. Keep reading to find out what you can do to successfully overcome it.

Eat a good breakfast

Skipping your morning meal means you are missing out on important nutrients that help you concentrate, solve problems efficiently, and be productive. When you skip breakfast, you tend to overeat during lunch. As a result, you feel lethargic. Add nutrient-rich foods like berries or spinach to your morning meal to help yourself become more active and energized throughout the day.

Drink more water

When you don't drink enough water, it slows your metabolism, thereby making you feel lethargic. Drinking water when you are feeling the afternoon slump can help you feel fresh by carrying nutrients and oxygen to your cells. It also helps keep your blood pressure and heartbeat in check. A lack of water in your body can hinder your cognition, mood, and physical performance.

Take a break from work

Feeling tired during the afternoon when you are working is common. It signals your mind and body to take a break. Giving your mind and body a few minutes of relaxation goes a long way toward enhancing your productivity and focus when you return to work. Breaks can also help reduce your stress levels and improve your overall functioning.

Spend time in the sun

Going out in the sun for a casual walk or simply basking in some sunshine sends a message to your body that it's daytime and not the time to sleep. It helps your body clock to restructure and provides you with some energy to combat the afternoon slump. Sunlight exposure also triggers vitamin D production, which supports healthy bones and a strong immune system.

Establish healthy sleep patterns

Not getting enough sleep disrupts your body's natural circadian rhythms. It builds up sleep debt, making it harder for you to stay awake for the whole day. Get the recommended six to seven hours of night's sleep to prevent the symptoms of an afternoon slump. By going to bed on time and waking up early, you can regulate your circadian rhythms.