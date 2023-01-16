Lifestyle

5 secrets to becoming better at risk-taking

It's always better to take risks than to regret staying in the same position

Becoming a risk-taker is no mean feat! Most of us aren't able to visualize the gains of risk-taking and hence, are never able to fill the gap between where we are and where we aspire to be. But if you want to believe in the power of risk-taking and break free from stagnation, you have come to the right place. Read on!

Analyze the negative consequences

We are more likely to take risks when the probable positive outcomes outweigh the negative consequences. Think about the resources that can be used to manage the latter. And when we finally learn this, we are then better equipped with taking risks. Calculate the risks-to-reward ratio and see what is within your control that can help you improve it.

Don't listen to naysayers

Never allow yourself to get discouraged by what people say about your dream life. Your dreams are much bigger than their opinion. Stay a mile away from the naysayers. If the naysayers are your family members or someone close to you, listen but immediately flush out what they say. To take better risks, you need to surround yourself with encouraging and inspiring people.

Develop a growth mindset

Some people are built differently - they keep falling over and over again but keep getting back up to continue pursuing their dreams. That's what a growth mindset is about, which is absent in people who stay stuck due to fearing change. Having a growth mindset will differentiate you from those who do not take risks and stay stuck in the same position.

Think about the positive side of change

The thought of change can be scary and the status quo feels comfortable. However, it's always best to take risks than to regret staying in the same position. First, understand what you can gain by taking that risk you always wanted to, but couldn't because of some reasons. If it can improve your life, it's worth taking.

Learn to deal with your fear of failure

Everybody fears failure. However, the hope of winning should be higher than that. It is easier to say "I could have been this if I had certain favorable conditions." But the regret that comes with making excuses and that too out of your fear of failure has the power to make you feel like more of a loser in your own eyes.