Ever heard of pechay? Know about it through its benefits

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 16, 2023, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Pechay is native to China and is packed with a multitude of nutrients

Known as bok choy, pak choi, or Chinese cabbage, pechay is a green vegetable that has thick crunchy stems and broad green leaves. It belongs to the same family of cabbage, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts but is different as it doesn't have a head. It is native to China and features a plethora of health benefits, a few of which are mentioned below.

Promotes eye health

Pechay is blessed with the goodness of vitamin A, which helps promote eye health. Additionally, it has a good content of beta-carotene, a nutrient that cuts down the risk of many eye-related diseases. Besides these aforementioned nutrients, pechay has vitamins C and K, and selenium, which also contribute to healthy eyes. Eating this veggie regularly can prevent cataracts and glaucoma.

Boosts immunity

Pechay is abundant in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and helps the body fight off several infections big and small. Moreover, it is also rich in selenium, a micronutrient that is responsible for speeding up the immune response. With that, your frequency of falling sick reduces. It even has a high amount of folic acid, a powerhouse nutrient that also boosts immunity.

Prevents anemia and fatigue

Anemia and fatigue are caused owing to a paucity of iron in the body. However, if you consume pechay regularly, you can steer clear of these health conditions. This green veggie is rich in iron and folate, with the latter helping in the absorption of the former. Besides assisting in the production of red blood cells in the body, it also improves blood circulation.

Improves blood pressure

If you are struggling to maintain a healthy level of blood pressure, you may want to consider eating pechay on a regular basis. Featuring potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A and C, this green bundle of wholesomeness helps in stimulating better blood flow in the body. In fact, it does not have sodium, which is known to shoot up blood pressure.

Promotes bone health

Pechay is a good source of calcium, helping in building, developing, and maintaining strong bones. It also has vitamin K, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and iron that contribute to overall bone health. It is known that consuming two cups of this nutritious green vegetable offers about 10% of the daily recommended intake of calcium. Eating it can help you stay away from many bone-related diseases.