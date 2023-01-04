Lifestyle

National Spaghetti Day 2023: Try these 5 scrumptious recipes today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 04, 2023, 07:50 am 2 min read

'Pasta' la vista, baby! January 4 marks National Spaghetti Day in the US every year and it is just the perfect opportunity to savor those strings of sheer indulgence. So, to help you celebrate the existence of this lip-smacking Italian delight, we have curated a list of five delicious recipes. From different sauces to ingredients, there's something for everyone to try. Check them out!

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

In a pan, add some olive oil and heat red chili flakes, star anise, cinnamon sticks, garlic, red chili powder, and smoked paprika. Separately, boil spaghetti and drain the water. Set it aside. Now grab a large pot and heat butter, garlic, and olive oil. To this, add the red chili mixture prepared above, followed by boiled spaghetti. Mix well and serve warm.

Spaghetti in arrabbiata sauce

Prepare arrabbiata sauce by blanching tomatoes. De-skin and blend them in a mixer. Now heat some olive oil in a pan, add chopped garlic, and cook until they turn brown. Put red chili flakes, tomatoes, and salt, and cook it for a few minutes. Meanwhile, boil some spaghetti and drain its water once done. Add it to the arrabbiata sauce and cook well. Enjoy!

Mushroom spaghetti carbonara

Boil spaghetti and drain its water once done. Set aside. Prepare carbonara by adding some cream, eggs, grated cheese, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Whisk it. Now heat some olive oil in a pan and add dry chilis, fennel seeds, onions, and mushrooms. Let them char. To this, add some black pepper, salt, butter, lime juice, carbonara, and boiled spaghetti. Mix and serve.

Chicken tetrazine spaghetti

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Make a cheese sauce by combining flour, cream, salt, and grated cheese. Let it rest. Separately, saute sliced chicken in butter in a pan and keep it aside. Now grab a pan and add butter. Saute onions and mushrooms, and then add boiled spaghetti. Add the cheese sauce, chicken, and chili flakes. Toss the pasta well. Enjoy!

Spaghetti in bolognese sauce

To prepare the sauce, saute garlic, onion, and keema in hot olive oil in a pan until properly cooked. The next step is to add tomato puree, salt, sugar, chili powder, oregano, and basil. Simmer it for a few minutes. Meanwhile, boil spaghetti, add some oil to it, and drain the excess water. Add this to the sauce above. Mix and serve hot.