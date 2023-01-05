Lifestyle

Impress your family with these delicious fried rice recipes

Impress your family with these delicious fried rice recipes

Written by Sneha Das Jan 05, 2023, 11:57 pm 2 min read

Fried rice is usually made with flavorful sauces and veggies

A popular Asian dish, fried rice is usually made by stir-frying cooked rice in a wok or pan and mixing it with flavorful spices, sauces, veggies, eggs, and meat chunks. Whether it is the traditional recipe or a desi version, a warm bowl of fried rice will always cheer you up. Here are five delicious fried rice recipes that you can try.

Mushroom fried rice

Boil rice with oil and salt until cooked. Drain and rinse the rice in cold water and leave it in the colander. Add some oil to it and mix well. Saute mushrooms and celery in oil until they are glossy. Add vinegar, chili sauce, and soy sauce, and mix well. Add the boiled rice and mix again. Garnish with celery leaves and serve hot.

Garlic and egg fried rice

Add chopped garlic to an oil-greased pan and cook well until light golden in color. Add ginger, red chili, and spring onion, and saute well. Add eggs, mix and cook well until scrambled. Add steamed rice and combine well. Add black pepper, salt, and soy sauce and mix well. Add spring onion and stir-fry well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Paneer fried rice

Mix small paneer cubes and corn flour and fry them in oil until they are crispy and golden. Add ginger-garlic paste to the fried paneer cubes and mix well. Add fresh veggies like capsicum, mushroom, carrots, and onions, and mix well. Add pepper, red chili powder, and soy sauce and mix again. Sprinkle some salt, add cooked rice and combine everything well. Serve hot.

Keto fried rice

Try this keto fried rice recipe if you are on a plant-based diet and craving something delicious but healthy. Vegans can also enjoy this guilt-free. Saute chopped broccoli, onion, beans, and zucchini in an olive oil-greased pan. Add vinegar, salt, pepper, and soy sauce, mix and cook well. Add grated cauliflower and cook again. Garnish with green onions and serve hot.

Chicken fried rice

Boil some rice with oil and salt until cooked. Then drain and rinse it in cold water, and keeping the rice in a colander, mix in some oil. Saute onions and garlic in an oil-greased pan until golden brown. Add chicken pieces and stir-fry to mix well. Add vinegar, chili sauce, and soy sauce and mix well. Add rice and mix again. Serve hot.