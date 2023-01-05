Lifestyle

Want to lose excess thigh fat? Try these yoga poses

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 05, 2023, 11:56 pm 2 min read

Let's help you tone your thighs! Lack of physical activity, improper diet, unhealthy lifestyle, hormonal imbalance, and age are some of the most common and major factors that contribute to fatty thighs. However, doing the right yoga asanas can help you get in shape, such as these five easy-peasy and effective ones that we have mentioned below. Check them out!

Ustrasana

Kneel on the floor and keep your hips and thighs straight in one line. Place your hands on your buttocks, keep your fingers downward, and lean backward to form an arch. Then hold your heels bending backward, and stay in the position for at least 15 to 20 seconds. Ensure that you don't strain your neck while doing this asana.

Naukasana

Lie down on the floor facing the ceiling. Place your hands by your side, relax your shoulders, and keep your legs straight. Lift your hands and legs together, making a 45 degrees angle. Once your body forms a V-shape, hold the position for about 45 to 60 seconds and practice deep breathing throughout. This yoga asana strengthens your belly, thighs, and hips.

Utkatasana

This asana can help you tone your hamstrings, glutes, and thighs. Stand with your feet together and arms at your side. Lift your arms over your head and keep them close to your ears. Your fingers should point toward the sky. Get into a partial squat position by slightly bending your knees and moving your hips backward.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Begin by lying down on the floor on your back. With your palms facing down, stretch your arms on the sides toward your feet. Press them down to lift your hips up. Tuck your chin and interlace your hands behind your back. As you breathe in and out, lift your hips higher and hold this position for 30 seconds. Slowly release and relax.

Salabhasana

Lie on your belly with your feet together and hands reaching backward. Keeping your hands slightly on the floor, raise your hand, legs, and chest. Ensure that your neck is straight and your chin doesn't touch the floor. Stay in the yoga asana for 30 seconds and then relax. Doing this pose can help you tone your thighs and help you lose extra fat.