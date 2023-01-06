Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Diljit Dosanjh! Revealing the Punjabi lad's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 06, 2023, 05:00 am 3 min read

The Lover guy turns 39 today! From singing and composing some of the most trending songs of all time to owning the big screen with his stellar acting skills, Diljit Dosanjh garners love for everything he does. In fact, despite being a die-hard foodie, he manages to flaunt a chiseled physique! On his birthday, let's discover how he maintains that enviably fit body.

Yoga is the cornerstone of Dosanjh's fitness routine

Not many may know but Dosanjh is a proficient yoga practitioner. He has often been seen performing variations of Salamba Sarvangasana (shoulder stand), squatting toe balance pose, and Halasana (plow pose). In fact, he once took to Instagram to share a video of him performing these yoga asanas in Arizona's verdant surroundings. Busy or not, Dosanjh hardly misses out on his yoga practice.

He follows a proper training program to stay fit

Dosanjh loves to keep himself fit and urges everyone around to stay so too. He follows a proper training program which he combines with other fitness activities. Additionally, he hits the gym six days a week and performs a host of exercises that focus on different body parts. His fitness trainer, Pradeep Bhatia, assists him in achieving his fitness goals

His workout routine includes a variety of exercises

Bhatia has included a variety of exercises in Dosanjh's fitness program that the latter performs alternatively. These are decline cable fly, one-arm dumbbell row, bench press, sledgehammer training, and a multitude of abdominal workouts including crunches. This helps the singer-songwriter burn calories, build muscle mass, and increase strength. Additionally, the Philauri actor indulges in running, swimming, and weight training as well.

The 'Lemonade' singer performs extensive arms, chest, and leg workouts

Apart from the aforementioned workout, Dosanjh follows multiple other fitness programs in order to tone his arms, chest, and legs. He follows an extensive leg routine, which he attends three to four times in a week. On some days he only performs exercises that only focus on his upper body. Besides that, the Soorma lead enjoys free-hand exercises that improve his agility and movement.

Dosanjh loves food and it's all over his Instagram feed

Do You Know that this Punjabi munda is a big foodie at heart? Well, his Instagram stories and IGTV breathes food! Despite that, he's able to strike a balance between fitness and indulgence. During an interview, the Proper Patola singer revealed that he likes to eat everything in moderation. He loves to savor both healthy dishes like oats and junk food like pizza.