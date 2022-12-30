Lifestyle

Here's what 2023 has in store for these zodiac signs

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 30, 2022, 05:30 am 3 min read

Let's see how your new year looks like

Here are the upcoming year's predictions for Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. The countdown to 2023 is almost here and so is our curiosity to know what the forthcoming year holds for us. So to find that out, we got in touch with tarot reader Akshata Khanolkar, who's predicting the following for the aforementioned zodiac signs. Check them out!

Libra is going to pamper themselves a lot

"Libras may have some important choices to make this year," says Khanolkar. "They are going to pamper themselves with a lot of food, drinks, and good clothing. Although they may treat themselves to a lot of luxury, they should maintain a balance between healthy indulgence and discipline," she adds. "Many professional responsibilities may come their way, calling them to showcase smart work," she concludes.

Scorpio is asked to be bold and fearless

"This year, scorpions need to be bold and fearless instead of retreating into their shells," predicts Khanolkar. "Most of them will acquire an authoritative position; they may lead and guide people," she adds. "March and April are positive. Their hard work will pay off and a lot of excitement is coming into their personal life. It's a good time to settle abroad," she says.

Sagittarius is welcoming a lot of healing

"Sagittarius may assume a position of authority this year. However, they may feel monotonous for not being able to bring newness to their work," says the tarot reader. "Health is a major theme this year as they are healing a lot on physical, mental, and emotional fronts," she adds. "Their energies may also focus on long-term commitments, partnerships, or marriages in 2023," she says.

Capricorn will experience freedom and clarity in 2023

"Capricorns may want a lot of freedom this year," predicts Khanolkar. "They may be very energetic and those working in communication, art, and creative fields will see a lot of progress and good luck," she says. "It is an excellent year for travel or to learn something new. Some much-needed clarity is coming their way which is going to set them free," she adds.

Aquarius will be more financially stable and confident

"Aquarius will have a really positive year. They may create wealth and abundance, and be financially stable," says the tarot reader. "They may manifest what they want to bring into their life. Wish fulfillment is on their side," she adds. "Hard work will be paid off with sweet results. Singles may find a companion," she predicts.

Pisces may overcome their fears and improve their health

"Pisces may work through a lot of mental fears this year. They would also have to take care of their health by eating and sleeping well," reveals Khanolkar. "Focus is on their mental and physical well-being. Overcoming fears will bring positive results," she mentions. "They may become more intuitive and start appreciating their talent. It's a positive year for career and growth," she concludes.