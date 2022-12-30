Lifestyle

Here's how 2023 is looking for these 6 zodiac signs

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 30, 2022, 03:30 am 3 min read

Let's see what 2023 has in store for the first six signs

Here's the upcoming year's prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. While we are just about to welcome 2023, the curiosity to know what the year has in store for us is already at its peak. Seizing the moment, we got in touch with tarot reader Akshata Khanolkar, who shared the following predictions for the aforementioned zodiac signs.

Aries will have a spiritual, charming, and romantic

"For Aries, this is going to be a very spiritual year. They will be focusing a lot on meditation, prayers, and inner well-being," predicts Khanolkar. "They may need a lot of space to recuperate and heal this year," she adds. "Relationships will thrive for them. Singles may charm many suitors and they may have plenty of options around them," says the tarot reader.

Taurus may go through some physical transformations

"Taureans are going to feel all by themselves this year," shares Khanolkar. "They may need a lot of rest and closet cleaning to remove all the unnecessary things from their life. Although a very light year for them, their energy may have them focusing a lot on their external appearance," she tells. "In love, they may need to express better," says Khanolkar.

Gemini may feel empowered and stronger

"This is a year when Gemini may feel very empowered. However, they shouldn't rush as they may miss out on important details," reveals Khanolkar. "Some of them may pick up some new skills. Focus may largely remain on family and personal life," she adds. "After March or April, new avenues may open up for them. Until then, they should stay grounded," she concludes.

Cancer will explore their hidden talents fearlessly

"This year, Cancerians are asked to explore their hidden talents without fear as people may recognize them," predicts Khanolkar. "I see them walking away from things that no longer serve them in their personal life and prioritizing their mental health," shares the tarot reader. "Work and finances look good. They may consider making long-term committed relationships that may contribute to their future," she says.

Leo may have big changes in their personal life

"Leos will be juggling with multiple responsibilities in 2023," says the tarot reader. "For some of them the focus will be on creating a home or family," she adds. "They are being called to be more real. Many major changes are on the way in their personal life. They may spend time alone to know what they really want," she says.

Virgo will be confident, clear, and strong

"Virgo may become more confident in speech, clear about life, and witness a lot of strength coming back to them," shares the tarot reader. "A lot of them may need to pay attention to their dreams and see what they are being shown," she adds. "They may come to terms with things they have been avoiding in the past," she predicts.